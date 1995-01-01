uah
UAH - هيرفانا أوكرانية

The هيرفانا أوكرانية is the currency of أوكرانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular هيرفانا أوكرانية exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find هيرفانا أوكرانية rates and a currency converter.

هيرفانا أوكرانية Stats

Nameهيرفانا أوكرانية
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

هيرفانا أوكرانية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
أوكرانيا

