UAH - هيرفانا أوكرانية

The هيرفانا أوكرانية is the currency of أوكرانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular هيرفانا أوكرانية exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH , and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find هيرفانا أوكرانية rates and a currency converter.