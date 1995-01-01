UAH - 乌克兰格里夫纳

The 乌克兰格里夫纳 is the currency of 乌克兰. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌克兰格里夫纳 exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH , and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find 乌克兰格里夫纳 rates and a currency converter.