UAH - 乌克兰格里夫纳

The 乌克兰格里夫纳 is the currency of 乌克兰. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 乌克兰格里夫纳 exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find 乌克兰格里夫纳 rates and a currency converter.

乌克兰格里夫纳 Stats

Name乌克兰格里夫纳
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

乌克兰格里夫纳 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
乌克兰

