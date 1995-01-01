UAH - 烏克蘭格里夫納

The 烏克蘭格里夫納 is the currency of 烏克蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 烏克蘭格里夫納 exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH , and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find 烏克蘭格里夫納 rates and a currency converter.