uah
UAH - 烏克蘭格里夫納

The 烏克蘭格里夫納 is the currency of 烏克蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 烏克蘭格里夫納 exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find 烏克蘭格里夫納 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

烏克蘭格里夫納 Stats

Name烏克蘭格里夫納
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

烏克蘭格里夫納 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
烏克蘭

Why are you interested in UAH?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to UAH email updatesGet UAH rates on my phoneGet a UAH currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07484
GBP / EUR1.18045
USD / JPY161.487
GBP / USD1.26880
USD / CHF0.903776
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.573
AUD / USD0.666918

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%