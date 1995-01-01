uah
UAH - Oekraïense grivnya

The Oekraïense grivnya is the currency of Oekraïne. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oekraïense grivnya exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukraine Hryvnia is UAH, and the currency symbol is ₴. Below, you'll find Oekraïense grivnya rates and a currency converter.

Oekraïense grivnya Stats

NameOekraïense grivnya
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Kopiyka
Minor unit symbolKopiyka
Top UAH conversionUAH to USD
Top UAH chartUAH to USD chart

Oekraïense grivnya Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kopiyka1, Kopiyka2, Kopiyka5, Kopiyka10, Kopiyka25, Kopiyka50, ₴1
Bank notesFreq used: ₴1, ₴2, ₴5, ₴10, ₴20, ₴50, ₴100, ₴200, ₴500
Central bankNational Bank of Ukraine
Users
Oekraïne

