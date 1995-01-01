stn
STN - São-toméischer Dobra

The São-toméischer Dobra is the currency of São Tomé und Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find São-toméischer Dobra rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

São-toméischer Dobra Stats

NameSão-toméischer Dobra
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

São-toméischer Dobra Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé und Príncipe

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07474
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,498
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,567
AUD / USD0,666865

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %