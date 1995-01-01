stn
STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

The Sao Tomean Dobra is the currency of São Tomé and Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Sao Tomean Dobra rates and a currency converter.

Sao Tomean Dobra Stats

NameSao Tomean Dobra
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Sao Tomean Dobra Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé and Príncipe

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.517
GBP / USD1.26888
USD / CHF0.903869
USD / CAD1.36749
EUR / JPY173.588
AUD / USD0.666839

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%