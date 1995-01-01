stn
STN - São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra

The São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra is the currency of São Tomé och Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra Stats

NameSão Tomé och Príncipe-dobra
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé och Príncipe

Why are you interested in STN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to STN email updatesGet STN rates on my phoneGet a STN currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,451
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903912
USD / CAD1,36747
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,666902

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %