STN - São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra

The São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra is the currency of São Tomé och Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|São Tomé och Príncipe-dobra
|Symbol
|Db
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Coins
|Freq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
|Users
São Tomé och Príncipe
São Tomé och Príncipe
