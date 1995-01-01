stn
STN - 圣多美多布拉

The 圣多美多布拉 is the currency of 圣多美和普林西比. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find 圣多美多布拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

圣多美多布拉 Stats

Name圣多美多布拉
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

圣多美多布拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
圣多美和普林西比

Why are you interested in STN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to STN email updatesGet STN rates on my phoneGet a STN currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07315
GBP / EUR1.18025
USD / JPY161.586
GBP / USD1.26658
USD / CHF0.904671
USD / CAD1.36956
EUR / JPY173.405
AUD / USD0.665761

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%