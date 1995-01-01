stn
STN - Dobra de São Tomé

The Dobra de São Tomé is the currency of São Tomé e Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Dobra de São Tomé rates and a currency converter.

Dobra de São Tomé Stats

NameDobra de São Tomé
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Dobra de São Tomé Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé e Príncipe

