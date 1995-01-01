stn
STN - Dobra de Sao Tomé

The Dobra de Sao Tomé is the currency of Sao Tomé-et-Principe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Dobra de Sao Tomé rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dobra de Sao Tomé Stats

NameDobra de Sao Tomé
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Dobra de Sao Tomé Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
Sao Tomé-et-Principe

