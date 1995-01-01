stn
STN - Dobra di São Tomé

The Dobra di São Tomé is the currency of São Tomé e Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Dobra di São Tomé rates and a currency converter.

Dobra di São Tomé Stats

NameDobra di São Tomé
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Dobra di São Tomé Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé e Príncipe

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,558
AUD / USD0,667006

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%