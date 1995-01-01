STN - Dobra santotomense

The Dobra santotomense is the currency of Santo Tomé y Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Dobra santotomense rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dobra santotomense
|Symbol
|Db
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Coins
|Freq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
|Users
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07455
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18023
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,429
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26821
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903613
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36774
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,463
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666648
|▼