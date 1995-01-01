stn
STN - Dobra santotomense

The Dobra santotomense is the currency of Santo Tomé y Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Dobra santotomense rates and a currency converter.

Dobra santotomense Stats

NameDobra santotomense
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Dobra santotomense Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
Santo Tomé y Príncipe

