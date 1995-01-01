stn
STN - دوربا ساو توميان

The دوربا ساو توميان is the currency of ساو تومي وبرينسيبي. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find دوربا ساو توميان rates and a currency converter.

دوربا ساو توميان Stats

Nameدوربا ساو توميان
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

دوربا ساو توميان Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
ساو تومي وبرينسيبي

