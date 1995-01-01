STN - دوربا ساو توميان

The دوربا ساو توميان is the currency of ساو تومي وبرينسيبي. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find دوربا ساو توميان rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|دوربا ساو توميان
|Symbol
|Db
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Coins
|Freq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
|Users
ساو تومي وبرينسيبي
