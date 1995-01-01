stn
STN - サントメ・プリンシペドブラ

The サントメ・プリンシペドブラ is the currency of サントメ・プリンシペ. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find サントメ・プリンシペドブラ rates and a currency converter.

サントメ・プリンシペドブラ Stats

Nameサントメ・プリンシペドブラ
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

サントメ・プリンシペドブラ Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
サントメ・プリンシペ

