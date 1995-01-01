STN - サントメ・プリンシペドブラ

The サントメ・プリンシペドブラ is the currency of サントメ・プリンシペ. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find サントメ・プリンシペドブラ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|サントメ・プリンシペドブラ
|Symbol
|Db
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
|Coins
|Freq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
|Users
サントメ・プリンシペ
サントメ・プリンシペ
