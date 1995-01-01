stn
STN - 聖多美多布拉

The 聖多美多布拉 is the currency of 聖多美和普林西比. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find 聖多美多布拉 rates and a currency converter.

聖多美多布拉 Stats

Name聖多美多布拉
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

聖多美多布拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
聖多美和普林西比

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07524
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903772
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667209

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%