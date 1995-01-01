stn
STN - Santomese dobra

The Santomese dobra is the currency of São Tomé en Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Santomese dobra rates and a currency converter.

Santomese dobra Stats

NameSantomese dobra
SymbolDb
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo

Santomese dobra Profile

CoinsFreq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
Bank notesFreq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
Users
São Tomé en Príncipe

