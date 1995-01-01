SRD - Suriname-Dollar

The Suriname-Dollar is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Suriname-Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Suriname-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Suriname-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top SRD conversion
|SRD to USD
|Top SRD chart
|SRD to USD chart
|Users
Suriname
Suriname
