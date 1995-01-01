SRD - الدولار ‎السورينامي‎

The الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ is the currency of سورينام. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ rates and a currency converter.