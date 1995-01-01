srd
SRD - الدولار ‎السورينامي‎

The الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ is the currency of سورينام. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ Stats

Nameالدولار ‎السورينامي‎
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

الدولار ‎السورينامي‎ Profile

Users
سورينام

Why are you interested in SRD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SRD email updatesGet SRD rates on my phoneGet a SRD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨١٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٢٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜