srd
SRD - Surinamese Dollar

The Surinamese Dollar is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Surinamese Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Surinamese Dollar Stats

NameSurinamese Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Surinamese Dollar Profile

Users
Suriname

Why are you interested in SRD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SRD email updatesGet SRD rates on my phoneGet a SRD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%