SRD - Dollar du Surinam

The Dollar du Surinam is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar du Surinam exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar du Surinam rates and a currency converter.

Dollar du Surinam Stats

NameDollar du Surinam
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Dollar du Surinam Profile

Users
Suriname

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,421
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903600
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,492
AUD / USD0,666894

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %