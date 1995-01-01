srd
SRD - Surinaamse dollar

The Surinaamse dollar is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinaamse dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Surinaamse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Surinaamse dollar Stats

NameSurinaamse dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Surinaamse dollar Profile

Users
Suriname

