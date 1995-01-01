srd
SRD - Dollaro surinamese

The Dollaro surinamese is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro surinamese exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro surinamese rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro surinamese Stats

NameDollaro surinamese
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Dollaro surinamese Profile

Users
Suriname

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,466
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903717
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,563
AUD / USD0,667002

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%