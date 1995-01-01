srd
SRD - スリナムドル

The スリナムドル is the currency of スリナム. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スリナムドル exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find スリナムドル rates and a currency converter.

スリナムドル Stats

Nameスリナムドル
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

スリナムドル Profile

Users
スリナム

