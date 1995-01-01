srd
SRD - Surinamesisk dollar

The Surinamesisk dollar is the currency of Surinam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamesisk dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Surinamesisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Surinamesisk dollar Stats

NameSurinamesisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Surinamesisk dollar Profile

Users
Surinam

