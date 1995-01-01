SRD - Dólar surinamés

srd
The Dólar surinamés is the currency of Surinam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar surinamés exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar surinamés rates and a currency converter.

Dólar surinamés Stats

NameDólar surinamés
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Dólar surinamés Profile

Users
Surinam

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,511
GBP / USD1,26887
USD / CHF0,903818
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,589
AUD / USD0,666793

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %