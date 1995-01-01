SRD - Dólar do Suriname

srd
The Dólar do Suriname is the currency of Suriname. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar do Suriname exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar do Suriname rates and a currency converter.

Dólar do Suriname Stats

NameDólar do Suriname
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

Dólar do Suriname Profile

Users
Suriname

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,487
GBP / USD1,26880
USD / CHF0,903776
USD / CAD1,36780
EUR / JPY173,573
AUD / USD0,666918

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%