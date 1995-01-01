srd
SRD - 蘇里南元

The 蘇里南元 is the currency of 蘇里南. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 蘇里南元 exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 蘇里南元 rates and a currency converter.

蘇里南元 Stats

Name蘇里南元
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

蘇里南元 Profile

Users
蘇里南

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07524
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903772
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667209

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%