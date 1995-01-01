srd
SRD - 苏里南元

The 苏里南元 is the currency of 苏里南. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 苏里南元 exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Suriname Dollar is SRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 苏里南元 rates and a currency converter.

苏里南元 Stats

Name苏里南元
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top SRD conversionSRD to USD
Top SRD chartSRD to USD chart

苏里南元 Profile

Users
苏里南

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07535
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26925
USD / CHF0.903768
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.660
AUD / USD0.667346

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%