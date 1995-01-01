NAD - Namibia-Dollar

The Namibia-Dollar is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibia-Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibia-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Namibia-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top NAD conversion
|NAD to USD
|Top NAD chart
|NAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
|Central bank
|Bank of Namibia
|Users
Namibia
