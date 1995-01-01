nad
NAD - Namibia-Dollar

The Namibia-Dollar is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibia-Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibia-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Namibia-Dollar Stats

NameNamibia-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Namibia-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibia

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,447
GBP / USD1,26851
USD / CHF0,903751
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,486
AUD / USD0,666653

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %