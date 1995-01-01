NAD - 纳米比亚元

The 纳米比亚元 is the currency of 纳米比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 纳米比亚元 exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 纳米比亚元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|纳米比亚元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top NAD conversion
|NAD to USD
|Top NAD chart
|NAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
|Central bank
|Bank of Namibia
|Users
纳米比亚
纳米比亚
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NAD email updatesGet NAD rates on my phoneGet a NAD currency data API for my business