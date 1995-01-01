nad
NAD - 纳米比亚元

The 纳米比亚元 is the currency of 纳米比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 纳米比亚元 exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 纳米比亚元 rates and a currency converter.

纳米比亚元 Stats

Name纳米比亚元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

纳米比亚元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
纳米比亚

