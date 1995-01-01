nad
NAD - Dollar namibien

The Dollar namibien is the currency of Namibie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar namibien exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar namibien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar namibien Stats

NameDollar namibien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Dollar namibien Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibie

Why are you interested in NAD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NAD email updatesGet NAD rates on my phoneGet a NAD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07272
GBP / EUR1,18095
USD / JPY161,539
GBP / USD1,26684
USD / CHF0,904162
USD / CAD1,37038
EUR / JPY173,287
AUD / USD0,665305

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %