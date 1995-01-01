NAD - Namibian Dollar

The Namibian Dollar is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Namibian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top NAD conversion
|NAD to USD
|Top NAD chart
|NAD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
|Central bank
|Bank of Namibia
|Users
Namibia
