nad
NAD - Namibische dollar

The Namibische dollar is the currency of Namibië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibische dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibische dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Namibische dollar Stats

NameNamibische dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Namibische dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibië

Why are you interested in NAD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NAD email updatesGet NAD rates on my phoneGet a NAD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07306
GBP / EUR1.18096
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26724
USD / CHF0.903995
USD / CAD1.36984
EUR / JPY173.276
AUD / USD0.665822

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%