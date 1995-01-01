nad
NAD - Dollaro namibiano

The Dollaro namibiano is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro namibiano exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro namibiano rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro namibiano Stats

NameDollaro namibiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Dollaro namibiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibia

