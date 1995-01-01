nad
NAD - Namibisk dollar

The Namibisk dollar is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibisk dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Namibisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Namibisk dollar Stats

NameNamibisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Namibisk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibia

