NAD - Dólar de Namibia

The Dólar de Namibia is the currency of Namibia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Namibia exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Namibia rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Namibia Stats

NameDólar de Namibia
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Dólar de Namibia Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namibia

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07328
GBP / EUR1,18104
USD / JPY161,407
GBP / USD1,26759
USD / CHF0,903892
USD / CAD1,36954
EUR / JPY173,235
AUD / USD0,666516

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %