NAD - ナミビアドル

The ナミビアドル is the currency of ナミビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ナミビアドル exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ナミビアドル rates and a currency converter.

ナミビアドル Stats

Nameナミビアドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

ナミビアドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
ナミビア

