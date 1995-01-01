nad
NAD - 納米比亞元

The 納米比亞元 is the currency of 納米比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 納米比亞元 exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 納米比亞元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

納米比亞元 Stats

Name納米比亞元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

納米比亞元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
納米比亞

Why are you interested in NAD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NAD email updatesGet NAD rates on my phoneGet a NAD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26889
USD / CHF0.903810
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.501
AUD / USD0.666889

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%