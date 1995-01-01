nad
NAD - Dólar namibiano

The Dólar namibiano is the currency of Namíbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar namibiano exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar namibiano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar namibiano Stats

NameDólar namibiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

Dólar namibiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
Namíbia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903868
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,506
AUD / USD0,666942

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%