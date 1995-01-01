nad
NAD - الدولار الناميبي

The الدولار الناميبي is the currency of ناميبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الناميبي exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibia Dollar is NAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الناميبي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الناميبي Stats

Nameالدولار الناميبي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top NAD conversionNAD to USD
Top NAD chartNAD to USD chart

الدولار الناميبي Profile

CoinsFreq used: c5, c10, c50, $1, $5
Bank notesFreq used: $10, $20, $50, $100, $200
Central bankBank of Namibia
Users
ناميبيا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٧٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜