MOP - Macao-Pataca

The Macao-Pataca is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macao-Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macao-Pataca rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Macao-Pataca
|Symbol
|MOP$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Ho
|Minor unit symbol
|Ho
|Top MOP conversion
|MOP to USD
|Top MOP chart
|MOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
|Users
Macao
Macao
