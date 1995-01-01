MOP - Macao-Pataca

mop
The Macao-Pataca is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macao-Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macao-Pataca rates and a currency converter.

Macao-Pataca Stats

NameMacao-Pataca
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Macao-Pataca Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macao

