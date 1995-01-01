MOP - Pataca de Macao

The Pataca de Macao is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pataca de Macao exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Pataca de Macao rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Pataca de Macao
|Symbol
|MOP$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Ho
|Minor unit symbol
|Ho
|Top MOP conversion
|MOP to USD
|Top MOP chart
|MOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
|Users
Macao
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07477
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18065
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,430
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26893
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903661
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36732
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173,501
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,667002
|▼