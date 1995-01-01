mop
MOP - Pataca de Macao

The Pataca de Macao is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pataca de Macao exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Pataca de Macao rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Pataca de Macao Stats

NamePataca de Macao
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Pataca de Macao Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macao

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07477
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,430
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903661
USD / CAD1,36732
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,667002

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %