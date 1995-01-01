mop
MOP - マカオパタカ

The マカオパタカ is the currency of マカオ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マカオパタカ exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find マカオパタカ rates and a currency converter.

マカオパタカ Stats

Nameマカオパタカ
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

マカオパタカ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
マカオ

