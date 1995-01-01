mop
MOP - Macao pataca

The Macao pataca is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macao pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macao pataca rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Macao pataca Stats

NameMacao pataca
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Macao pataca Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macao

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,440
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36731
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666917

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %