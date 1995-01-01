mop
MOP - Pataca de Macao

The Pataca de Macao is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pataca de Macao exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Pataca de Macao rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Pataca de Macao Stats

NamePataca de Macao
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Pataca de Macao Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macao

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07461
GBP / EUR1,18027
USD / JPY161,433
GBP / USD1,26832
USD / CHF0,903801
USD / CAD1,36778
EUR / JPY173,477
AUD / USD0,666634

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %