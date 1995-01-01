mop
MOP - Macau Pataca

The Macau Pataca is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macau Pataca rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Macau Pataca Stats

NameMacau Pataca
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Macau Pataca Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macau

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07419
GBP / EUR1.18072
USD / JPY161.471
GBP / USD1.26832
USD / CHF0.904287
USD / CAD1.36794
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.666704

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%