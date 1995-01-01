mop
MOP - Pataca di Macao

The Pataca di Macao is the currency of Macao. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pataca di Macao exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Pataca di Macao rates and a currency converter.

Pataca di Macao Stats

NamePataca di Macao
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Pataca di Macao Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macao

