MOP - Macanese pataca

The Macanese pataca is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macanese pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macanese pataca rates and a currency converter.

NameMacanese pataca
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Macau

Live Currency Rates

EUR / USD1.07373
GBP / EUR1.18084
USD / JPY161.554
GBP / USD1.26790
USD / CHF0.904035
USD / CAD1.36946
EUR / JPY173.465
AUD / USD0.665783

Central Bank Rates

JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%