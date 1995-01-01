MOP - Macanese pataca

The Macanese pataca is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macanese pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macanese pataca rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Macanese pataca
|Symbol
|MOP$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Ho
|Minor unit symbol
|Ho
|Top MOP conversion
|MOP to USD
|Top MOP chart
|MOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
|Users
Macau
Macau
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business