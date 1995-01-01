MOP - 澳門幣（帕塔卡）

The 澳門幣（帕塔卡） is the currency of 澳門. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳門幣（帕塔卡） exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP , and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find 澳門幣（帕塔卡） rates and a currency converter.