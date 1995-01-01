mop
MOP - 澳門幣（帕塔卡）

The 澳門幣（帕塔卡） is the currency of 澳門. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳門幣（帕塔卡） exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find 澳門幣（帕塔卡） rates and a currency converter.

澳門幣（帕塔卡） Stats

Name澳門幣（帕塔卡）
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

澳門幣（帕塔卡） Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
澳門

