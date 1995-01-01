mop
MOP - 澳门元

The 澳门元 is the currency of 中国澳门. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳门元 exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find 澳门元 rates and a currency converter.

澳门元 Stats

Name澳门元
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

澳门元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
中国澳门

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07353
GBP / EUR1.18097
USD / JPY161.527
GBP / USD1.26781
USD / CHF0.904430
USD / CAD1.36926
EUR / JPY173.405
AUD / USD0.665701

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%