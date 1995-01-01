The 澳门元 is the currency of 中国澳门. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澳门元 exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find 澳门元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|澳门元
|Symbol
|MOP$
|Minor unit
|1/10 = Ho
|Minor unit symbol
|Ho
|Top MOP conversion
|MOP to USD
|Top MOP chart
|MOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
|Users
中国澳门
